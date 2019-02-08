|
On February 6, 2019, Margaret Rose Flagg ( nee Detrich); Beloved Wife of the late Richard Andrew Flagg; Devoted Mother of David Andrew Flagg, Paul Mason Flagg, and the late Michael Allen Flagg; Loving Grandmother of Jeremy Cassil, Nicholas and Adam Flagg. Family and friends are invited to call for a Memorial Gathering at Witzke Funeral Homes., Inc 5555 Twin Knolls Road. Columbia, MD 21045 on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. where a Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Carroll Hospice. Online Memorials may be made at www.witzkefuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 8, 2019