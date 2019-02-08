Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
(410) 992-9090
For more information about
Margaret Flagg
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Flagg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Flagg


1940 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Margaret Flagg Notice
On February 6, 2019, Margaret Rose Flagg ( nee Detrich); Beloved Wife of the late Richard Andrew Flagg; Devoted Mother of David Andrew Flagg, Paul Mason Flagg, and the late Michael Allen Flagg; Loving Grandmother of Jeremy Cassil, Nicholas and Adam Flagg. Family and friends are invited to call for a Memorial Gathering at Witzke Funeral Homes., Inc 5555 Twin Knolls Road. Columbia, MD 21045 on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. where a Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Carroll Hospice. Online Memorials may be made at www.witzkefuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.