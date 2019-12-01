Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
20 E. Ridgely Rd
Timonium, MD
Margaret Frances Flaherty
On November 25, 2019, Margaret Frances Flaherty peacefully passed away at her home at the age of 91. She is survived by her loving nieces; Patricia Ann Flaherty, Debra Ann Barb, Pamela Tuma Broussard (Steven), nephew Paul Tuma (Jane); many great-nieces and great-nephews. Pre-deceased by sisters Mary Swan, Patricia Tuma (nee Flaherty) and brother John Flaherty, Jr.

Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc, 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook) on Monday, December 2, from 4PM to 7PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 3, at 11:00AM, at the Church of the Nativity, 20 E. Ridgely Rd, Timonium, MD 21093. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD 21093.

www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019
