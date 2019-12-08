|
On November 25, 2019, Margaret Frances Flaherty peacefully passed away at her home at the age of 91. She is survived by her loving nieces; Patricia Ann Flaherty, Debra Ann Barb, Pamela Tuma Broussard (Steven), nephews Paul Tuma (Jane); Patrick (Vivian) and Michael Flaherty; many great-nieces and great-nephews. Pre-deceased by sisters Mary Swan, Patricia Tuma (nee Flaherty) and brothers Edward and John Flaherty, Jr. Services were held on December 3, 2019
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019