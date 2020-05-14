Margaret Frazer
Margaret "Peggy" Frazer (nee Bathgate) passed away on May 2, 2020 at Howard County General Hospital. She is survived by her beloved husband, Terry Frazer; loving children, Sherry Collins and Michael Frazer; and cherished by two granddaughters. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A private family burial will be held at St. John's Cemetery in Ellicott City. Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society. Additional information and online condolences may be made at

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
St. John's Cemetery
May 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
