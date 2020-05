Margaret "Peggy" Frazer (nee Bathgate) passed away on May 2, 2020 at Howard County General Hospital. She is survived by her beloved husband, Terry Frazer; loving children, Sherry Collins and Michael Frazer; and cherished by two granddaughters. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A private family burial will be held at St. John's Cemetery in Ellicott City. Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society . Additional information and online condolences may be made at