Margaret Moneau (nee Klingelhofer) French, Age 83 of Laurel, MD passed away on Wednesday July 8, 2020 to be reunited in Jesus with her loved ones and many friends that went on before her. She was born on January 21, 1937 to Edward James Klingelhofer and Hortense Eulalia (nee Hurdel) Klingelhofer in Baltimore, MD. Margaret was a member of St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church in Laurel since 1968 and was very active in various prayer groups and in serving others, especially as a eucharistic minister to nursing home residents. She enjoyed helping the elderly in getting to church and to other appointments. She also enjoyed her friends at the senior aquatic exercise classes and taking care of her house plants. She spent her whole career as a homemaker and was the heart of the family. She was a loving wife and mother of five boys (John, Thomas, David, Scott and Joseph); she loved being with her five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She enjoyed her church activities and simple things like shopping at the store and taking care of her family, She truly cared about others and provided a wonderful Christian example for her family. Her family will always remember her as the epitome of humility, peace, grace, patience, love, and caring. She always showed her grandchildren how to be each of those things, and provided for them her example of how to react to life's stress with a smile and a quiet song. She provided a home which was always a refuge from daily life and the struggles we all have. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, William Edward French Jr., her five sons, five grand children, four great grandchildren, and her sister Helen Blizzard in Baltimore. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and her brother Edward Hurdel Klingelhofer.
Viewing was held at Donaldson Funeral home on Sunday, July 12th from 3 to 6 PM, A Catholic funeral mass was held at St Mary's Catholic church in Laurel, MD on Wednesday, July 15th at 1030 AM. Memorial donations should be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
