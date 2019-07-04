The rich and joyful life of Margaret Agnes Fermier Fromme came to its close on July 2, 2019 at Providence Place in Pottsville, PA. She was 101 years old.



Born at home in Pottsville on June 29, 1918, Margaret was the daughter of William Scheipe Fermier and Mary Josephine Hontz Fermier, and the sister of William Hontz Fermier.



After attending Garfield Elementary School and Pottsville Junior High School, Margaret graduated from Pottsville High School in 1936. A gifted pianist like her father, Margaret played piano for the school's musical performances.



In 1937, Margaret graduated from Pierce Business School in Philadelphia, returned to Pottsville, and began working at the Coal and Iron Company.



On October 16, 1938, Margaret married Galen Fromme, whom she had met in the 1920s at the English Lutheran Church in Pottsville.



In 1939, the couple moved to Baltimore, Maryland, where Margaret's husband began a 40-year career as a broadcaster and news director with WBAL radio and TV.



In 1943, they bought the house on Tred Avon Road in Baltimore's Stoneleigh neighborhood, where Margaret and Galen raised their three sons.



In 1966, when her children were no longer living at home, Margaret went back to work as the principal's secretary at Summit Park Elementary School in Pikesville, Maryland. In 1978, she became administrative secretary to the Director of Transportation at the Baltimore County Board of Education, a position she held until her retirement in 1985.



That same year, Margaret – now a widow -- moved back to Pottsville, the hometown she loved. She became an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, and – until she was 88 -- performed with the church's senior dance group. She loved exercising and dancing, and was pleased to have named their ensemble, "The Excerettes."



She is survived by her three sons: William of Davidsonville, MD; Benjamin (Kay) of Columbia, MD; and Daniel of Columbia, MD; grandchildren Brian, Eric (Brenda), Mary, and Maya; great grandchildren Raymond and Linda; a cousin, nieces, and nephews.



Margaret did not want a funeral or memorial service. A private graveside ceremony will occur at the Charles Baber Cemetery in Pottsville, where she will rest with her husband, her parents, her grandparents, her aunt, her brother, and sister-in-law. She would be happy to accept donations in her name to the Trinity Lutheran Church Senior Coordinator Fund in Pottsville, or – lifelong, devoted animal lover that she was -- to the Hillside SPCA in Pottsville. Arrangements are under the care of James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville.



Please share your memories and condolences with Margaret's family by signing the guest book at ww.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com



Her family and friends will miss her many special gifts: for fun, music, friendship, joy, her love of animals, her gratitude. In the picture here, she's blowing out the candles on the cake at her joyful 100th birthday party just a year ago. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 4, 2019