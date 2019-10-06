|
On September 27, 2019, Margaret G. Cassaday (nee Grimm) of Pikesville, beloved wife of Gene Cassaday. Mother of Mary Beth Himmelheber, Joanne Farrell, Suzanne Hudak, Marykate Myers, Megan Landis and Gerald Cassaday. Sister of John Grimm. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 11am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 101 Church Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208. Interment in St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the . Online condolences may be sent to www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2019