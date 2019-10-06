Home

Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
101 Church Lane
Pikesville, MD
Margaret G. Cassaday


1935 - 2019
Margaret G. Cassaday Notice
On September 27, 2019, Margaret G. Cassaday (nee Grimm) of Pikesville, beloved wife of Gene Cassaday. Mother of Mary Beth Himmelheber, Joanne Farrell, Suzanne Hudak, Marykate Myers, Megan Landis and Gerald Cassaday. Sister of John Grimm. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 11am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 101 Church Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208. Interment in St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the . Online condolences may be sent to www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2019
