Margaret T. Grieves, age 97 years of Jarrettsville, MD died at 12:15 am on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late George W. Grieves who died in 1986.Born in Harford County, MD on March 31, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Howard Otto and Mary Elizabeth (Jones) Thompson. She was a 1940 graduate of Bel Air High School and a 1942 graduate of Strayer Business College in Baltimore. Mrs. Grieves worked primarily in customer service first with Long Green Valley Florist, then W. Bell & Co. in Timonium and retired from Ames in Cockeysville. A longtime member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Fallston, Mrs. Grieves taught Sunday School, Bible School and was active in the United Methodist Women. She also served as the organist and pianist for the church for many years. Mrs. Grieves was known for her flower and vegetable gardens and her large garden of strawberries which she shared with family and friends.She is survived by three children: George Allen Grieves of Fallston, MD, Elaine Slaughter and her husband, Jim of Jarrettsville, MD, Lucille Ross of Bel Air, MD. She is also survived by three grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and eighteen great great grandchildren. Mrs. Grieves was preceded in death by her siblings, S. Gordon Thompson and Ruth Thompson.Private graveside services and interment were held in Bel Air Memorial Gardens with Reverend Ken Fizer of the Thurmont United Methodist Church officiating.Contributions to the Ebenezer Church Cemetery Fund, 3345 Charles Street, Fallston, MD 21047 are appreciated.