Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
410-665-2000
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Gullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Gullivan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Gullivan Notice
On July 25, 2019 Margaret E. (nee Lutz) Gullivan, beloved wife of the late Robert L. Gullivan; devoted mother of James Gullivan and his loving partner Patricia Allen, and the late Sharon Mangano; loving grandmother of Jennifer Smith, Tracy Mangano, Cathy Neisser, Kristina McNair and Megan Basler; cherished great-grandmother of Sawyer, Tucker and Piper Smith, Kali and Christopher Smoot, Emily, Zoe, Kaylee, Kylie and Tilly Neisser and Coral Basler.

The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Monday from 3-5 & 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11am. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the

Published in Baltimore Sun on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now