On July 25, 2019 Margaret E. (nee Lutz) Gullivan, beloved wife of the late Robert L. Gullivan; devoted mother of James Gullivan and his loving partner Patricia Allen, and the late Sharon Mangano; loving grandmother of Jennifer Smith, Tracy Mangano, Cathy Neisser, Kristina McNair and Megan Basler; cherished great-grandmother of Sawyer, Tucker and Piper Smith, Kali and Christopher Smoot, Emily, Zoe, Kaylee, Kylie and Tilly Neisser and Coral Basler.
The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Monday from 3-5 & 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11am. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 28, 2019