Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Dublin United Methodist Church
1528 Whiteford Road
Street, MD
Margaret Thelma Head, 76, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, died January 25, 2020 at Port St. Lucie Rehabilitation and Healthcare. She was the wife of James Head. She was born on December 22, 1943 in Baltimore, Maryland. She was very active at the Dublin United Methodist Church. Surviving, in addition to her husband, is her son, Glenn W. Springer, step-children, Sharon Mills, Mark Head and Neal Head, 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grand-children. There will be a memorial service held at Dublin United Methodist Church, 1528 Whiteford Road, Street, Maryland 21154 on April 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 31, 2020
