1/
Margaret Hennessey Brofman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Hennessey Brofman, 80, died peacefully on October 1, 2020. A long-time English professor, Margie taught at various colleges in Maryland, Kansas and California. Margie loved opera and was a supporter of the NY Met and Maryland Opera House. She enjoyed listening to classical music and was an avid birdwatcher and reader. In her retirement, Margie became an international traveler, visiting 6 of the 7 continents. She is survived by several Hennessey Family cousins, their spouses, nieces and nephews. Ms. Brofman will be interred at the New Cathedral Cemetery on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 9:00A.M. Additional information my be found at macnabbfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-747-4770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved