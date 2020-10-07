Margaret Hennessey Brofman, 80, died peacefully on October 1, 2020. A long-time English professor, Margie taught at various colleges in Maryland, Kansas and California. Margie loved opera and was a supporter of the NY Met and Maryland Opera House. She enjoyed listening to classical music and was an avid birdwatcher and reader. In her retirement, Margie became an international traveler, visiting 6 of the 7 continents. She is survived by several Hennessey Family cousins, their spouses, nieces and nephews. Ms. Brofman will be interred at the New Cathedral Cemetery on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 9:00A.M. Additional information my be found at macnabbfuneral.com