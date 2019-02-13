Margaret Lissie Henson, 95, of Bel Air, MD, passed away on February 9, 2019. She was a resident of Caraway Manor, to whom we are sincerely grateful for her loving care. She was predeceased by her daughter, Betty Jo Grassa, and is survived by her son, William Paul Edwards, Treva Edwards, sibling to Paul, son-in-law, Alfred Grassa, granddaughters, Nicole Grassa and Michelle Grassa Kozak and husband, Michael, great-grandson Bennett Cross, and three sisters; Opal Milhimes and husband, Shirley, Ann Brown and late husband, Harry, and Gladys Sullivan and husband, Sterling.Margaret, whose strong work ethic began with her chores on the family farm and with her siblings and was the oldest daughter of 12 children.Much like Rosie the Riveter, she was a Woman Ordnance Worker at Aberdeen Proving Ground during World War II and worked for almost 40 years at Gleneagles Manufacturer in Bel Air as a seamstress. She had a great love of travel and adventure.She was a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge in Hickory and American Legion Auxiliary, Post 39 for over 35 years where she enjoyed participating in the dances and events, having joined to support her son, who had enlisted in the U.S. Navy.Margaret took pride in her home and garden and loved having crab feasts and other gatherings in her back yard. She could be seen at age 85+ pushing her mower to insure her yard looked good!A viewing will be held on February 14, 2019, from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will begin at 12:30. Interment will be held at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or . Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary