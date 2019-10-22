|
On October 5, 2019, Margaret High passed away after an extended illness. She was preceded in death by our parents, Lloyd and Rita High and her older sister, Ann Ayers. She is survived by her beloved sister, Katherine High, nieces and nephews, Gina Lancaster, Chris Ayers, Pat and Lee Ziegler, as well as great nieces Katie Lancaster and Dani Lee. There will be a grave site service at the Parkwood Cemetery on Taylor Ave. The service will be held October 26 at 2pm. Margaret was a devoted family person and took care of our parents as well as raising her baby sister, Katherine. She was a 30 year employee of the phone company. She was an active member of the J. Henry Butta - Maryland Chapter- New Vision Pioneers for over 50 years. She was Co-Chair for Students Under Construction with her cousin Joan for 10 years; ran bus trips fundraisers, volunteered and participated in all Chapter Projects; helped with 'Breakfast with Santa"; worked in the Pioneer office in Cockeysville; helped with Hersey Park, Crab Feasts, and Bull Roast fundraisers; "Beep Easter Egg Hunts" at the MD School for the Blind; supported and read to children in schools for the "Book'em" Program; delivered dictionaries to schools; and was a clown visiting hospitals and bringing smiles to everyone. Margaret was one the biggest cheer leaders/supported of the Pioneers; always ready to "Answer the Call of Those in Need". She does not want flowers or cards. She requested that any monetary donations go to the J. Henry Butta-Md. Chapter; Checks made out to TP-MD Chapter; c/o Nouvelle Hemlock-President, 125 Roving Dr. Martinsburg, WV. 25403.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 22, 2019