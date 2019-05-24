Margaret Howlett Jacobs formerly of Aberdeen died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Salisbury Genesis Eldercare. She was 95. Born in Aberdeen she was the daughter of the late George and Mattie Howlett. She graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1940. A longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church, Mrs. Jacobs had worked as a telephone operator, a dental assistant, and an Aberdeen Town Employee. She was also a mother and a homemaker with her husband Rudy Jacobs. They were married for 74 years. She enjoyed cooking, dancing and family gatherings. Her husband, Rudy and her two brothers, Richard and Buzz Howlett, predecease her. She is survived by her children William Jacobs and wife Tobie of Ocean City, MD and Patricia Adams and husband John of Cornwall, NY; grandchildren, Scott Jacobs of MD, Mark Adams of FL and Michelle Adams of NY; and her great grandchildren, Haylynn, Roman, Janissa, and James. Dr. Robert Clipp will conduct a graveside service for immediate family, at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Harford Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary