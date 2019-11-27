|
|
A memorial service for Mrs. Evans will be held on Saturday, December 7, 11:30 a.m., at Bethel AME Church, 1300 Druid Hill Avenue. Mrs. Evans, 101, died peacefully in her sleep at Future Care Homewood on Tuesday, October 29 where she had gone for physical therapy. She was married for 32 years to the late Morton Emory Evans who was the Assistant Building Superintendent at the Monumental Life Insurance Company Corporation. They had two sons, Paul Fairfax Evans and the late Rodney Spencer Evans Sr. Mrs. Evans was the beloved stepmother of the late Dolorez Evans Foote and the late Adrienne Evans Cruz, both of Philadelphia. She is survived by two former daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Mrs. Evans was the only child of the late Jalena Gray Fairfax and Charles Henry Fairfax of York, PA. Her father was the general manager of a York insurance company and the first black person to have a downtown office. A private inurnment was on Friday, November 8 at Arbutus Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019