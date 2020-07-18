Margaret Mary Elizabeth Joyave (nee Mechlinski), 69, of Chandler, Arizona, passed away from Covid-19 on July 4, 2020, while residing in a skilled nursing facility in Arizona.



She was born to the late Paul and Anna Mechlinski, August 6, 1950, in Baltimore, Maryland. Margaret attended St. Martin's Catholic High School and later obtained her GED only to continue college at Catonsville Community College.



She married the late Edward Morris Joyave in 1969, and they lived together in Baltimore for 63 years before relocating to Chandler, Arizona. Margaret is survived by two children: Daniel Paul Joyave and his wife Beth, of Painesville, Ohio; and Christina Marie Joyave and her husband, Harris Eltezam, of Gilbert, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews in Maryland. Margaret was predeceased by her loving husband in 2017, her sister Darlene Ahlas, and her parents.



Margaret was and will always be a beautiful, caring woman who had countless talents. Margaret is the epitome of a wife, mother, sister, aunt, and a genuine blessing to her family and those who knew her.



The family has decided to hold a Celebration of Life at a later date due to Covid-19.



Instead of sending flowers, the family insists that people make donations, in her name, in support of a breast cancer research organization of your choosing.



