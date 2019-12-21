|
On December 18, 2019; Margaret K. Buschman (nee Patterson); beloved wife of the late John G. Buschman, Sr.; devoted mother of John G. Buschman, Bryant D. Buschman (Linda) and Patricia K. Curtin (John); dear sister of Howard "Pat" Patterson (Beverly); loving grandmother of Bryant D. Buschman, Jr., Samuel J. Curtin and Elanor K. Curtin.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. ( beltway exit 26) on Monday December 23 from 10-11 AM at which time a Funeral Service will begin. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 21, 2019