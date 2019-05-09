Home

On May 7, 2019, Margaret "Peggi" Kelly, 69, of Timonium, passed away in the presence of her family. Peggi was the beloved daughter of the late Bernie and Tish Ulman and is survived by her husband of 44 years, Phil, her four loving daughters. Erin (Kim) of Arlington, VA, Meghan Long (Jeremiah) of Cary, NC, Patty Simmons (David) of Baltimore and Lauren of Hoboken, NJ and her siblings, Anne Foley of Madison, CT, Kathe Ulman of Baltimore, Jim Ulman (Terri) of Ocean Pines and Sally Collier (Chris) of Fairfax, VA.The family will welcome visitors on Friday, May 10 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the Ruck Funeral Home, 1050 York Road, Towson. A Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11th at 1:30 pm at the Church of the Nativity, 20 E. Ridgely Road, Timonium. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance or .
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 9, 2019
