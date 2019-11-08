Home

Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Towson, MD
View Map
Margaret Kennedy Rector

Margaret Kennedy Rector Notice
Margaret Kennedy Rector (Peggy) 95, passed peacefully at Stella Maris Hospice on Friday, November 1, 2019. The loving and devoted wife of 64 years to Donald L. Rector (deceased), loving mother of Margaret Patricia Rector, Joseph Donald Rector (Libby), and Margaret Suzanne Raymond; beloved grandmother of Joe Rector (Jacki), Meg Daniels (Ryan), Emily Rector, Shannon Bradford (Bryan), Kelley Costello (John), Brendan Raymond; and eight great grandchildren

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Towson, MD on Friday, December 6 beginning at 10 AM. Interment private. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
