Margaret Kenny Hougart, of Parkville MD, passed away on April 25, 2019 devoted mother of Anna Hougart and Marisa Schleter and her husband Brian; loving "Binny" of Keira and Aubrey; dear sister of Katherine Bayly and her husband John and Patricia Davis and her husband the late Thomas. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Margaret attended Notre Dame prep, received her Nursing degree from Bon Secours, BS degree from The Catholic University and MS degree from Columbia University. Margaret had a fulfilling career as a nurse at Children's National in Washington, DC, Harbor Hospital in Baltimore, MD, and completed her career as a hospice nurse. Friends and family will gather to honor Margaret's life at the family owned and operated Evans Funeral Chapel, 8800 Harford Road Parkville MD, 21234, on Sunday from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. A memorial mass will be held on Monday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 3615 Harford Road Baltimore, MD 21218 beginning at 11 AM.In lieu of flowers a donation in Margaret's name may be made to the charity of your choice.www.evansfuneralchapel.com Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2019