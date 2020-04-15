Home

On April 12, 2020 Margaret Lee Greene (nee Lacy) peacefully passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Patrick Greene; devoted mother of Tom Greene and his wife Alison, Tim Greene and his wife Carol, Richard Greene and his wife Janice and the late Michael Greene; loving grandmother of Alisa Cutler, Michael Greene, Connor Greene, Stephanie Liberto, Jeff Greene and the late Taylor Greene; dear great-grandmother of Simone Cutler and Emily Greene.

Service and interment are private. Those desiring may direct expressions of sympathy to the ALS Association (alsa.org). Online Condolences may be left @

www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 15, 2020
