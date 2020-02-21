|
|
Margaret Louise "Peggy" Tout, of Aberdeen, Maryland, passed away peacefully in her sleep, on February 16, 2020. She was 90 years of age.
Mrs. Tout was born in Delta, PA, to Harry Kurtis Kilgore and Emma Myrtle Barrett Kilgore. She was the devoted wife of 69 1/2 years to Wesley V. "Whitie" Tout, loving mother of Debra Zacharek and her husband Timothy of Bear, DE, and the late Cathy Tout Zamora, and Timothy Tout and his wife Elsie, of Bridgeton, NJ. She was the grandmother of Tiffany Oliver Leigh and her husband Kevin, Wesley R. Tout, Kevin Meier, and Marie Matthews, and great-grandmother of Langston and Lauren Leigh. She was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters.
Peggy graduated from Quarryville High School. She worked as a secretary at Aberdeen Proving Ground. Peggy was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, serving in the Ann Kemper Circle. She was also a member of Victory Chapter 40, Order of the Eastern Star. Her hobbies included walking, cooking, antiquing, and spending time with her family and friends. Her family would like to thank Sandy Davis, Keri Simmons, and Josephine Davis also Compassionate Care of Delaware, especially Beth Mezzatesta and Kristina Parks-Hellein for the excellent care she received.
A viewing will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 12:00-1:00 PM, at Grace United Methodist Church, 110 West Bel Air Avenue, Aberdeen, MD 21001. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM. Dr. Bob Clipp will officiate. Interment will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Mt. Zion Cemetery, 900 Winter Hill Road, Strasburg, PA, 17579.
Contributions may be made in her memory to Grace United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 21, 2020