Margaret Rose "Peggy" Loskot (nee Duchacek) passed away on December 21,2019. She was the loving wife of Edward Moran Loskot. She was preceded in death by her husband and her daughter, Mary Kay Bailey. She is survived by Thomas E. and his wife Maria Loskot, James and his wife Cindy Loskot and her daughter Sarah Springer. She was "Grandmother" to 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A mass will be held at St Michael the Archangel in Overlea on 15 February 2020 at 10:00 am. A celebration-of-life luncheon for this most lady-like woman will follow.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020