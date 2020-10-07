MARGARET LUCILLE SADLER, 84 of Red Lion, PA, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Thomas R. Sadler, and they had shared 62 years of marriage.



Born on March 9, 1936 in Whitehead, NC, she was one of three daughters born to the late Homer and Betty (Edwards) Caudill and a 1954 graduate of North Harford High School in Pylesville, MD. Maggie was strong in her Christian faith and was a longtime member of Baptist View Baptist Church. She also enjoyed visiting other churches, worshipping at New Bridge, Pleasant Home and Emory United Methodist Church. Maggie was involved in church activities, worked in Bible School and prepared the sanctuary for services. She was a wonderful homemaker, a gifted baker and cook, was a talented interior designer, skilled seamstress and created exceptional holiday celebrations. Maggie was a true lady with a kind and caring spirit.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by: a daughter, Cynthia Stermer (Bradley) of Felton, PA. Two sisters - Mattie Lou Heaton and Nancy Stoots, both of Bel Air, MD. Three grandchildren - Jarrod Taylor (Lindsay Musser); Rachel Stermer and Jesse Stermer. Two great grandchildren - Cordelia and Vivian Taylor.



Services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Emory United Methodist Church, 911 Cherry Hill Road, Street, MD with the viewing from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. followed immediately with the funeral service. Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery.



Officiating will be Pastor Stephen Smith of Emory, Elder Rob Lins and Elder Rob Johnson of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and Dr. Randall Williams of Trappe Baptist Church.



Harkins Funeral Home, Delta, PA has been entrusted with her arrangements.



For directions and/or to send condolences, please visit:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store