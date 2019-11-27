Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Margaret M. Shettle Notice
On November 25, 2019, Margaret Mary Shettle, beloved wife of the late Hunter Raymond Shettle and Robert Anderson Todd; devoted mother of Pamela Todd-Pearce (Butch), Robin Todd-Nugent (James), Robert Michael Todd (Carol), and Rollin Daniel Todd (JoAnn); dear stepmother of John Shettle, Charles Shettle, Janet Shettle and the late Hunter Shettle. Also survived by nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Friday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9, where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10 AM. Interment Parkwood Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019
