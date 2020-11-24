On November 21, 2020, Margaret "Peggy" Maie Wheltle passed away; daughter of the late Albert F. Sr. and Ruth Wheltle; sister of the late Daniel J. Loden, George B. Loden, and Albert F. Wheltle Jr.; Peggy is survived by her sister-in-law, Patricia Wheltle and countless nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church, 3175 Paulskirk Drive, Ellicott City, 21042 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 12PM to 2PM, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2PM. The Funeral Mass will be Live-Streamed on the Church of the Resurrection Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/resellicottcity
. Burial will be Private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228.