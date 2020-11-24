1/
Margaret M. "Peggy" Wheltle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 21, 2020, Margaret "Peggy" Maie Wheltle passed away; daughter of the late Albert F. Sr. and Ruth Wheltle; sister of the late Daniel J. Loden, George B. Loden, and Albert F. Wheltle Jr.; Peggy is survived by her sister-in-law, Patricia Wheltle and countless nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church, 3175 Paulskirk Drive, Ellicott City, 21042 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 12PM to 2PM, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2PM. The Funeral Mass will be Live-Streamed on the Church of the Resurrection Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/resellicottcity. Burial will be Private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved