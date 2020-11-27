1/
Margaret Marie Michaud
Margaret Marie Michaud, age 90, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on November 23, 2020 at Sterling Care Riverside in Belcamp, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Joseph and Pearl (Schmidt) Grubel. She worked at the Raytheon Corporation retiring in 1990 and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, listening to music and worshiping the Lord.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 55 years, Philip Michaud; step-daughters, Joann Czajkowski and Phyllis C. Biagi; sister, Anna Mae (Gene) Burton; brother-in-law, Cleve Parks; grandchildren, Brian Adams, Derek (Angela) Czajkowski, Katie (Justin) Fell, Trevor (Brooke) Biagi and Tyler (Tiffany) Biagi; great-grandchildren, Olivia & Vivienne Adams, Elliott & Emmett Czajkowski; and Leonore Fell.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Georgia Parks.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2020.
