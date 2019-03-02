Home

Margaret (Allison) MARKHAM

Margaret (Allison) MARKHAM Notice
On February 20, 2019, Margaret (nee Allison) Markham, beloved wife of the late Alan S. Markham; devoted mother of Janet L. Markham and her husband Michael Britten-Kelly of Jacksonville, FL, Brian Markham and his wife Janet of Silver Spring, and A. Stuart Markham Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Newark, DE; dear grandmother of Joanna and Edward Britten-Kelly, Kristen Cetin, Stacey Rusterholz, and Alan III and Kimberly Markham; dear great grandmother of Anka and Lara Cetin and Clara Rusterholz.A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Holy Comforter, 130 Seminary Ave., Lutherville, MD 21093. Due notice of date and time to be given. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Holy Comforter or the Maryland Ornithological Society
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 17, 2019
