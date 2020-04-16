|
Margaret Marshall, 98, passed away peacefully March 31, 2020 after a short illness at Elternhaus Assisted Living in Dayton, MD. Her parents were the late Charles George Isaac Shaw and Hettie Louise Shaw of Clarksville MD.
Preceded in death by her husband Robert Marshall in 1986, Margaret lived a full and active life as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, jigsaw puzzles and visiting with family and friends. Margaret is well known for the many greeting cards sent over the years in honor of birthdays and various family occasions. She especially loved family get-togethers and celebrations of Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and the annual Shaw family reunion. She was a life-long resident of Clarksville and member of Linden-Linthicum United Methodist Church. Following graduation from Clarksville HS, she traveled and was employed by Montgomery Ward Baltimore, Maryland and Bartgis Brothers Co. paper mill in Catonsville, MD.
Preceded in death by siblings Charles (Ryda), Blair (Margaret), Shirley (Earl), George (Reba), Wilson (Venell), Robert and Marion. She is survived by Frances (Spencer) and Richard (Dottie). Loving mother of Thomas (Kathleen) and Peggy (Scott), grandmother of Kristin (Kevin), Caitlin (Jed), Andrew (Shaina) and Kasenia, and great grandmother of Lucas, Charlotte, Isla, Cora and Thomas.
Because of the current health crisis of our local and global communities, public gatherings are not permissible at this time. The family plans include a remembrance gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations, please take care of yourself, your family and your community.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 16, 2020