|
|
Margaret Mary "Peggy," Feild on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. A retired Interlibrary Loan Librarian at Loyola University Maryland. Beloved daughter of the late Anne (nee Sehlstedt) and Francis J. Feild; dear sister of Lucy (the late Dr. James D. Sullivan), Skip (Christine Allen), Rosemary (the late Dever Korsyn), Richard (Janice Riordan), and John Feild, Betsy (Daniel) Ryan, Cathy Feild (Michael) Mirch, and MaryAnne (Mark) Wolff. She is also survived by thirteen nieces and nephews and nine grandnieces and nephews. She leaves behind her precious dog, Sophie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, June 1, at 10 A.M. at St. Mark Church, 30 Melvin Avenue, Catonsville. Interment at New Cathedral Cemetery, following Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mid-Atlantic Border Collie Rescue, 24420 Chestertown Road, Chestertown, MD 21620. http://www.mabcr.org. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 23 to May 26, 2019