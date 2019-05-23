Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret FEILD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Mary FEILD

Notice Condolences Flowers

Margaret Mary FEILD Notice
Margaret Mary "Peggy," Feild on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. A retired Interlibrary Loan Librarian at Loyola University Maryland. Beloved daughter of the late Anne (nee Sehlstedt) and Francis J. Feild; dear sister of Lucy (the late Dr. James D. Sullivan), Skip (Christine Allen), Rosemary (the late Dever Korsyn), Richard (Janice Riordan), and John Feild, Betsy (Daniel) Ryan, Cathy Feild (Michael) Mirch, and MaryAnne (Mark) Wolff. She is also survived by thirteen nieces and nephews and nine grandnieces and nephews. She leaves behind her precious dog, Sophie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, June 1, at 10 A.M. at St. Mark Church, 30 Melvin Avenue, Catonsville. Interment at New Cathedral Cemetery, following Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mid-Atlantic Border Collie Rescue, 24420 Chestertown Road, Chestertown, MD 21620. http://www.mabcr.org. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 23 to May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now