Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Clarksville, MD
View Map
On November 11, 2019, Margaret "Peggy" Mary Ford died peacefully at Stella Maris Hospice in Timonium, MD, at the age of 65. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Francis J. Nolan and Sarah (Sally) M. Nolan. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, J. Patrick Ford of Columbia, Md; her sons, Brendan Patrick Ford and Kevin Michael Ford; brothers Patrick (Beth) Nolan of Salisbury, Md; James (Karen) Nolan of Annandale, Va; and Joseph (Sue) Nolan of Pittsburgh, Pa.; loving brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, godchildren, and life-long friends.

The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Friday, Nov. 15, 7-9pm. A Funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, Nov. 16, 10am at St. Louis Catholic Church, Clarksville, MD. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvert Hall College High School, St. Louis School or the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary of the Woods. A full obituary may be found at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 14, 2019
