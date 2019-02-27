On February 24, 2019, Beloved Sister of Mercy, Margaret Mary McTwiggan, artist and teacher, passed away at Stella Maris in Timonium. She was 98 years old and had been a Sister of Mercy for 78 years. Formerly known by her name in religion, Mary Daniel, she was a graduate of Mount Saint Agnes College, and held an MA in Art from the University of Notre Dame. She also studied at the Maryland Institute of Art. Sister Margaret Mary was a classroom teacher in Al and VA, but primarily in Baltimore schools, including St. Bernard's, St. Gregory's, St. Peter's, and Mount Washington Country School. Alumnae of Mercy High School will remember her as the school's art teacher for many years. Survivors include her sister Patricia Bromwell in VA, and three nieces. Viewing on Monday, March 4 from 11 AM to 12 Noon, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Viewing and Mass in the chapel at Stella Maris, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary