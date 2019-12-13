Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Sweeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Mary Sweeney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Mary Sweeney Notice
On December 12, 2019, Margaret Mary Sweeney passed away peacefully. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph James Sweeney; devoted mother of Robert J. Sweeney and his wife Michele, and the late Joseph F. Sweeney; loving grandmother of Eva Sweeney and Lauren Terry; dear sister of the late Catherine Peters; cherished aunt of Mary Karczeski and her husband Bill.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Monday, December 16, 2019, from 10am to 12pm, at which time a funeral service will begin. Interment to follow at the Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Margaret's name to the Multiple Sclerosis Association, 375 King Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -