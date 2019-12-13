|
|
On December 12, 2019, Margaret Mary Sweeney passed away peacefully. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph James Sweeney; devoted mother of Robert J. Sweeney and his wife Michele, and the late Joseph F. Sweeney; loving grandmother of Eva Sweeney and Lauren Terry; dear sister of the late Catherine Peters; cherished aunt of Mary Karczeski and her husband Bill.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Monday, December 16, 2019, from 10am to 12pm, at which time a funeral service will begin. Interment to follow at the Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Margaret's name to the Multiple Sclerosis Association, 375 King Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 13, 2019