1932 – 2019Margaret Maye (Weiss) McSherry peacefully passed away in Florida on March 4, 2019 surrounded by family. Margaret was a native of Minnesota where she married John Abdon McSherry in 1955. In 1967 she moved her family to California where she participated in numerous roles for the Peninsula Symphony and San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, ultimately joining the Board of Directors. In 1976, she moved her family to Maryland, as her husband joined Sun Life of America as Senior Vice President for General Agencies. Here she ceaselessly devoted her time to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, acting as the BSO Decorators Showhouse Chairman in 1979. Further, Mrs. McSherry served three years as Senior Vice President of the BSO Associates and also Chaired the BSO Residential Special Sustaining Fund in 1980. In 1982 and 1983 she headed the docent program for the Premier Season Inaugural of the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. She was then appointed to the BSO Board of Directors for two terms where she raised significant public awareness of the symphony's value to the Maryland community. During this period, Mrs. McSherry gained appreciation for fine antique furniture. In 1987, she ventured a partnership to open McSherry-Woods Antiques, LTD and traveled extensively US / ex-US searching for fine quality inventory. In 2003 Margaret relocated to Florida to be closer to family. She enjoyed a vigorous social calendar including golf, the Florida State University Symphony, support of local voting initiatives and numerous volunteer organizations.Margaret is preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Anna Weiss, and siblings Sylvester Weiss, Linus Weiss, Victor Weiss, Viola Krueger, and Lillian Wensaurer, (all of Minnesota). She is survived by her daughter, Ann Elizabeth McClean (Florida), son John R.A.McSherry (California) and three grandchildren Shane McClean (Maryland), John McClean (Florida), Andrew McClean (Wisconsin), and siblings Mary Doyle (Minnesota) and Florence Current (Florida). Margaret will be interred with her husband who passed in 1981 at Saint John's Catholic Church, Hyde's, Maryland.The family would like to thank the physicians, nurses and staff for caring for Margaret at Azalea Gardens Special Care Center and Capital Regional Medical Center Tallahassee. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary