Margaret Milleker of
Catonsville passed away at the age of 87 on the morning of February 28, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years Carl W. Milleker, and her daughter Susan Carol Milleker.
Margaret was born and raised in the Walbrook section of Baltimore, where she attended Western High School and Towson State Teachers College. Upon graduation, she taught at Beechfield Elementary School. After marriage, she lived in Catonsville where she and her husband raised three children. Margaret was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church where she served on many committees and performed volunteer services. Until the time of her death, she was volunteering as a teachers' aide in several elementary schools in Baltimore County. She was also a very active member of the Catonsville Women's Club.
Margaret was beloved by her family and the many friends that she maintained contact with over the years. She loved to paint, ride her bike, swim and write poetry.
She is survived by two children, Betsy Lucas of Narberth, Pennsylvania and Mark Milleker of Severna Park, Maryland; six grandchildren: Peter, Ben, and Maggie Lucas and Ellie, Laura and Dane Milleker. Also survived by brother Arthur Laupus of Elkridge, Maryland.
A memorial for Margaret Milleker will be held on Friday, March 6th at Salem Lutheran Church located at 905 Frederick Road in Catonsville, Maryland.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 2, 2020