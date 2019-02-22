Margaret Thomson Morris (Peggy) passed peacefully at the age of 91 on February 12, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson MD, in the presence of her family. She was the beloved wife of the late John W. Morris; devoted mother of G. Robert Morris (Carole A. Lowenberg), Barbara A. Morris, the late Megan T. Morris, and the late John W. Morris, Jr.; dear grandmother of Jordan N. Morris and Kelsey A. Morris. She will be deeply missed by her brother L. Patrick Thomson and sister-in-law Patricia A. Thomson, as well as her extended family on the Eastern Shore of Delaware and beyond.



Peggy was born in Delaware, grew up near Philadelphia, and lived most of her life in Baltimore. She was always a forward thinker, and has donated her body to science (Anatomy Board of Maryland). She has emphatically requested that there be no memorial service. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Gilchrist Hospice, 555 W. Towsontown Blvd., Towson, MD 21204.