On Friday, March 13, 2020, MARGARET "GERT" NOEL, 88, of New Windsor. Beloved wife of Victor Cullen Noel; loving mother of Lee Parsons and Lynn Utz, devoted grandmother of Jim Parsons, Jr., Robin Flickinger, Robbie Utz, and Jason Utz; dear great-grandmother of Bethany Flanders, Brianne Streett, Devon Flickinger, Jake Utz, Grace Utz and Hunter Utz. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the current virus emergency, the memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George's Episcopal Church, 2434 Cape Horn Road, Hampstead, MD 21074 or to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance at www.ccalliance.org. Arrangements are by ELINE FUNERAL HOME, Hampstead. Online at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 18, 2020