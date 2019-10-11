|
|
Our beloved Wife, devoted Mother and cherished Mom Mom, Margaret Phillips Trout passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, October 6th, 2019. Born in Forest Hill, MD to George Howard Phillips and Catherine Cecelia Darney, Margaret lived her entire 76 years in Forest Hill.
Margaret married Stephen Cameron Trout in 1965. They have 2 children, John Cameron Trout (Nancy), White Hall and Dr Jennifer Phillips Trout, DVM (Rick Mellema), Lynden, WA. Margaret has 2 grandchildren, Samuel Kern Trout and Blakely Anne Phillips.
She is survived by her siblings Frederick H Phillips (Mary Ellen), Forest Hill; Janice P Tebbutt (Tony), Thomasville, PA; Linda P Hash, Bel Air; Steven M Phillips (Laura), Forest Hill. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, George B Phillips and Michael P Phillips.
Margaret worked in the automotive industry her entire career from Valley Chevrolet in Cockeysville and Town & Country Chevrolet in Street to Town & Country Pontiac Nissan in Perry Hall. She retired as comptroller of Ramsey Ford in Rising Sun in 2016. Despite retiring from a Ford dealership, she'd tell you she was always a Chevy girl! Margaret was an avid Harford County history buff, antique collector, calligraphist, and card maker. She was dear friends with local notables, Mary E Risteau and Flora D H Wiley for those in the Harford County history know. Margaret loved to dance and could tell you the B side to every 45 record she ever purchased as a teenager. She graduated from North Harford High School in 1961 and was a proud member of the NHHS Alumni Association and organized almost every reunion for her classmates. She epitomized "Hawk Pride" and being a "Duck Farmer" and was proud of her family's North Harford legacy-she the class of '61, Steve 1962, John 1983 and Jennifer 1991.
If you asked Margaret what her most meaningful accomplishment and how she wanted to be remembered, she would simple tell you, "I raised two, damn good kids."
Her dear friend Terri Berg from Hudson, IN provided this in eulogy:
Margaret went out of her way to make people feel special by making a phone call, impromptu visit, or sending one of her beautiful and heartfelt handmade cards. Each card was custom designed for the occasion and person. Great detail went into each creation. Everyone who received one of her cards laughed or cried tears of joy knowing they were loved.
Margaret was truly an exceptional person who was deeply respected and loved by many. Everyone she met was made better by knowing her. She loved her family wholeheartedly. We often talked about that love as well as the love we shared as friends. What a wonderful example she set for all of us to follow.
Many hearts are broken with Margaret passing so suddenly and way before any of us were ready. We are all in shock. It is best to honor our beloved Margaret by remembering her strong spirit, quick wit, and faithful love. She will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Kaufman Cancer Center at University of Maryland, Upper Chesapeake Medical Center (umuch.org/cancer), Bel Air or to the North Harford High School Alumni Association, Pylesville.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Margaret's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Johns the Evangelist Long Green Valley -13305 Long Green Pike, Hydes, MD 21082. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2019