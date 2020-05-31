On May 25, 2020, Margaret Ann Pierson (nee Hoggard), beloved wife of the late John W. Pierson, Jr. and the late Carroll G. Sparwasser, Sr., devoted mother of Carroll G. Sparwasser, Jr. and his wife Amy, Charles Sparwasser and his wife Janice, and Daniel Sparwasser and his wife Cindy, loving grandmother of Sharon O'Leary, John Sparwasser, David Sparwasser, Paul Sparwasser, and Scott Sparwasser, loving great-grandmother of Kaleb O'Leary and Gabriel Sparwasser, dear sister of Dorsey Hoggard and his wife Patricia. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



