On May 24, 2019 Margaret Frances Pitt (nee:Wiedorfer). Beloved wife of the late William R. Pitt. Devoted mother of Janet C. Councill and her husband Duke; Mary E. Duerr and her husband Greg; William R. Pitt Jr. and his wife Judy; Mark A., Richard J. and the late Joseph P. Pitt. Dear sister of Catherine L. Smith and Frances E. Hopkins. Also survived by 8 grandchildren,12 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Visitation Monday 3-5 & 7-9pm. at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10 am St. Clement Church. Interment Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude's or to St. Clement Church (Rosedale)
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 26, 2019