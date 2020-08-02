Born on June 8, 1943 to Leroy J. and Delmont Hayward Lochbaum. Graduate of Seton High school in Baltimore. Preceded in passing by her brothers by Jack, Richard, and sister Suella. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, John E. Wheatley Jr, and children Lise Grigsby, Terence Reale, Christofo Reale, William Wheatley, Anna Wheatley, Erin Wheatley, 8 grand children, and 5 great grand children. She was an avid reader, cook, and lover of art. In response to current public health advisories a memorial service will be verified in spring of 2021. Contributions are encouraged to the Alzheimner's Association of Maryland.



