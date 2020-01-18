|
Margaret S. Gans ( Lanny) died peacefully at home Jan. 15, 2020. Lanny was the daughter of William E. C. and Margaret Swope. She leaves her husband of 54 years ( Ted ) and three children ; Edgar Gans Jr. , Edith Gans, Margaret West, and one grandchild, Nora. She graduated from Garrison Forest School, Briarcliff and Gougher colleges. After working at the Rouse Company she became a devoted teacher at the Elmhurst Nursery School. Services will be private with a reception to be announced.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020