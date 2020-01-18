Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Gans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret S. (Lanny) Gans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret S. (Lanny) Gans Notice
Margaret S. Gans ( Lanny) died peacefully at home Jan. 15, 2020. Lanny was the daughter of William E. C. and Margaret Swope. She leaves her husband of 54 years ( Ted ) and three children ; Edgar Gans Jr. , Edith Gans, Margaret West, and one grandchild, Nora. She graduated from Garrison Forest School, Briarcliff and Gougher colleges. After working at the Rouse Company she became a devoted teacher at the Elmhurst Nursery School. Services will be private with a reception to be announced.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -