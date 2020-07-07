Margaret Seoane

On July 5, 2020, Margaret Cecil Seoane, beloved wife of the late Peter Seoane, Jr.; devoted mother of Lisa S. Fazio (Dominic), Peter J. Seoane (Laura) and Mary Claire Finnegan (Robert); loving grandmother of Josh, Tommy, Sara, Sean, and Nick; cherished daughter of the late William F. Cecil and Elizabeth Cecil (nee Duke); dear sister of Ann Adamski and Tisa Deforge and the late William Cecil, Thomas Cecil, Elizabeth Wagner and Amanda Hawkins.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Friday, July 10th from 2 to 6 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.