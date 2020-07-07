1/1
Margaret Seoane
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 5, 2020, Margaret Cecil Seoane, beloved wife of the late Peter Seoane, Jr.; devoted mother of Lisa S. Fazio (Dominic), Peter J. Seoane (Laura) and Mary Claire Finnegan (Robert); loving grandmother of Josh, Tommy, Sara, Sean, and Nick; cherished daughter of the late William F. Cecil and Elizabeth Cecil (nee Duke); dear sister of Ann Adamski and Tisa Deforge and the late William Cecil, Thomas Cecil, Elizabeth Wagner and Amanda Hawkins.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Friday, July 10th from 2 to 6 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved