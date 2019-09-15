|
|
On September 13, 2019 Margaret Irene Shank (nee Blick); beloved wife of the late John H. Shank; loving mother of Jeffrey S. Shank, the late John R. Shank and his wife Patricia; dear sister of Ernest Blick, Jr. and Ernestine Stith; cherished grandmother of 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at 10 AM. Friends may visit on Tuesday 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Interment Glen Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Dundalk www.dundalkfirst.org or Colgate Elementary School www.colgatees.bcps.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019