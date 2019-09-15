Home

Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
On September 13, 2019 Margaret Irene Shank (nee Blick); beloved wife of the late John H. Shank; loving mother of Jeffrey S. Shank, the late John R. Shank and his wife Patricia; dear sister of Ernest Blick, Jr. and Ernestine Stith; cherished grandmother of 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at 10 AM. Friends may visit on Tuesday 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Interment Glen Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Dundalk www.dundalkfirst.org or Colgate Elementary School www.colgatees.bcps.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
