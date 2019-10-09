Home

McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
Margaret Sue Isch


1939 - 2019
Margaret Sue Isch Notice
Margaret Sue Isch, age 80, of Bel Air, MD passed away on October 4, 2019 at her home. Born in Kingston, WV, she was the daughter of Fred and Virginia Elizabeth (Jones) Darby and wife of the late Joe Louis Isch. She was a member of AA for 33 years. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed surf fishing on the beach and gardening.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Robin (Roberta) Settles; brother, Freddy Darby; sister, Gert Klemn; and grandson, Robert Bradley.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son, Joseph Settles and eight siblings.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 1-4 pm followed by a service at 4 pm at the funeral home.

Those who desire may send contributions to: The Mann House, 14 Williams Street, Bel Air, MD 21014.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 9, 2019
