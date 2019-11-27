|
|
On November 17, 2019 Margaret Taylor Moore beloved wife of the late William Francis Moore; dear mother of Mary Patricia Moore Ghingher (Jay); dear grandmother of Amanda Ghingher Bealer (Jonathan), John C. Ghingher, Ian Moore Kanski (Meghan), Megan Braun Swedloff (Paul) and Tyler Moore Ghingher (Rachel); dear great-grandmother of Emily, Jason, Maya, Piper, and Liv.
A visitation will be held at 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 6th at St. Joseph Church, 101 Church Lane Cockeysville, MD 21030. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to at . Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019