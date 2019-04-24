|
On April 18, 2019 Margaret "Molly" Toner peacefully passed away. She was the beloved wife of James Toner, Sr.; devoted mother of Beth Pruitt and her husband Dave, James Toner, Jr. and his wife Karen, and Kara Iarossi and her husband Kevin; cherished grandmother of Karlie, Ellie, and Annie Pruitt, Zachary and Nathan Toner, and Jackson and Connor Iarossi; loving daughter of the late William and Marjorie Willis; dear sister of William R. Willis. A memorial gathering will be held at Mountain Christian Church, 1824 Mountain Rd. Joppa, MD 21085, on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 11 AM to 12 PM, where a Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial Contributions may be made in Margaret's name to the Serving Maryland and Delaware, 1301 York Rd. Lutherville, MD 21093. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2019