Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Toner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Molly" Toner

Notice Condolences Flowers

Margaret "Molly" Toner Notice
On April 18, 2019 Margaret "Molly" Toner peacefully passed away. She was the beloved wife of James Toner, Sr.; devoted mother of Beth Pruitt and her husband Dave, James Toner, Jr. and his wife Karen, and Kara Iarossi and her husband Kevin; cherished grandmother of Karlie, Ellie, and Annie Pruitt, Zachary and Nathan Toner, and Jackson and Connor Iarossi; loving daughter of the late William and Marjorie Willis; dear sister of William R. Willis. A memorial gathering will be held at Mountain Christian Church, 1824 Mountain Rd. Joppa, MD 21085, on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 11 AM to 12 PM, where a Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial Contributions may be made in Margaret's name to the Serving Maryland and Delaware, 1301 York Rd. Lutherville, MD 21093. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.