Faith Presbyterian Church
5400 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Margaret Niemyer Wysor Turner, of Brightview Rolling Hills, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Columbia, Maryland. Marge was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church of Baltimore. She worked at The Center Club in Baltimore and later at the Urban Life Center in Columbia. Marge enjoyed planning parties and menus. She loved to play cards and organized several groups that played bridge on a regular basis. One of her favorite hobbies was art. She painted in oil, watercolor, and acrylic. On the occasion of her 95th birthday in September 2018, she was pleased to note that her extended family had grown to 95 people.

She is survived by her children: Sharon (Fred) Fairchild, Linda (Irvin) Young, Carol (Lee) Kirwan, Faith (Joseph) Blouin, Dave (Terri) Wysor; 19 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. She is also survived by her brother, L. Larkin Niemyer, and sister, Evelyn Niemyer.

A private interment service is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, 2019. A memorial service is planned for a date, to be determined, at Faith Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in memory of her to the or to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 26, 2019
