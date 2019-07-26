|
Margaret B. Waldren, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on July 24, 2019. She was 89.
Mrs. Waldren was born in Bel Air, MD, to William Nelson Baker, Sr., and Ida Mae DeBrular Baker. She was the wife of the late Willard C. Waldren, loving mother of Carol W. Thompson and her husband Joel, of Havre de Grace, MD, and Mary Ann Weber and her husband Rafe of Havre de Grace, MD. Mrs. Waldren was the grandmother of Derek Pryor and his wife Carin, Beverly Pryor, Nicole M. Hall and her husband Joe, Christy Thompson and Erik Thompson, and great-grandmother of Emilee Ann Mershon and Hayden Sofia Hall. She was the sister of Gladys B. Keithley and the late Nelson Baker, Jr., and sister-in-law of Emma Baker and the late Stanley Keithley, Sr.
Mrs. Waldren was a member of the St. John's Episcopal Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was also a member and anchor of the HHS Class of 1947, The Young at Heart Club, and was Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Waldren retired from Columbian Bank. She enjoyed knitting, reading, listening to audio books, playing cards and doing puzzles.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 5-7 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 North Union Avenue, Havre de Grace, MD, 21078. Interment will be held at Angel Hill Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in her memory to St. John's Episcopal Church. Online condolences may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 26, 2019