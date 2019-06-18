Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
(727) 562-2040
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Walsh


1936 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Margaret Walsh Notice
Walsh , Margaret

Margaret "Peggy" Claire Walsh, 83, of Dunedin, Florida, passed June 15, 2019.

Peggy retired from the American Red Cross in Baltimore, MD., where she worked for sixteen years as a Hemapherisis nurse. She volunteered at Care Lift with Mease Dunedin Hospital for twelve years.

Peggy was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church since 2005.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and George Kellar and sisters, Kathleen Ball and Eileen Muzelak.

Peggy is survived by her loving husband, Louis Walsh; children, Peggy (Jim) Fry, Nancy (Beth) Walsh, Mary (Mike) Elardo, Kathleen (Grant) Gould, Paul (Allison) Walsh and nine grandchildren.

Please visit www.mossfeasterdunedin.com for service details.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now