Walsh , Margaret
Margaret "Peggy" Claire Walsh, 83, of Dunedin, Florida, passed June 15, 2019.
Peggy retired from the American Red Cross in Baltimore, MD., where she worked for sixteen years as a Hemapherisis nurse. She volunteered at Care Lift with Mease Dunedin Hospital for twelve years.
Peggy was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church since 2005.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and George Kellar and sisters, Kathleen Ball and Eileen Muzelak.
Peggy is survived by her loving husband, Louis Walsh; children, Peggy (Jim) Fry, Nancy (Beth) Walsh, Mary (Mike) Elardo, Kathleen (Grant) Gould, Paul (Allison) Walsh and nine grandchildren.
Please visit www.mossfeasterdunedin.com for service details.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 18, 2019